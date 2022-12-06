Selena Gomez made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 5) to discuss her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me and the song she released for the film. Oh, and she also teased that she has even more music on the horizon, which will have fans super excited for her new era.

The reveal came after Fallon asked what Gomez is planning next, following “My Mind & Me.” It also seems she’s produced some pop bangers rather than emotional ballads.

“That’s accurate,” Gomez replied in regards to rumors of new music. “I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs because I’m good at that. But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”

The pair briefly talked about the documentary also, as the release chronicles years of Gomez’s life and her struggle with both mental and physical health.

“We kind of went through all the different phases of my life, from you know, getting diagnosed and doing all the things that I had to go through,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie: I can’t watch it. And to be honest, I was scared to release it, but I knew that being honest and completely transparent was what I want to be known for. I don’t want to be an unattainable thing.”

However, Fallon eventually lightened the mood by discussing one of Gomez’s old crushes from her time on Disney Channel: Cole Sprouse. As it turns out, Cole’s brother, Dylan, was actually Gomez’s first kiss — on television for The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody. “I think I felt much better that it wasn’t him because I probably would’ve been an idiot,” she jokes. “He was the love of my life.”

Watch Gomez’s full interview on Fallon above.