In a Rolling Stone feature from November, Selena Gomez spoke about the kidney transplant she received in 2017, noting that she named her new organ Fred, after Fred Armisen. She explained, “I named my new kidney ‘Fred.’ I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia. I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.'”

Well, it’s been a month since then and Armisen has indeed found out. He had a nice response to the news, too.

Gomez guested on The Tonight Show yesterday (December 5) and during the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked about the kidney and Gomez re-told the story. Fallon then asked if Armisen had heard about this and with a joyful tone that mirrored her wide smile, Gomez said, “Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited.”

Immediately after that, Gomez revealed she has more new music on the way, saying, “I’m just… I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs because I’m good at that, but I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.

Check out Gomez’s full interview above. She and Fallon also played a round of a game called “Egg Roulette” on the show, so watch that below.