Pop

Fred Armisen Had A Sweet Response To Learning Selena Gomez Named Her Kidney After Him

TwitterMusic News Editor

In a Rolling Stone feature from November, Selena Gomez spoke about the kidney transplant she received in 2017, noting that she named her new organ Fred, after Fred Armisen. She explained, “I named my new kidney ‘Fred.’ I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia. I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.'”

Well, it’s been a month since then and Armisen has indeed found out. He had a nice response to the news, too.

Gomez guested on The Tonight Show yesterday (December 5) and during the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked about the kidney and Gomez re-told the story. Fallon then asked if Armisen had heard about this and with a joyful tone that mirrored her wide smile, Gomez said, “Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited.”

Immediately after that, Gomez revealed she has more new music on the way, saying, “I’m just… I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs because I’m good at that, but I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.

Check out Gomez’s full interview above. She and Fallon also played a round of a game called “Egg Roulette” on the show, so watch that below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2022
by: Twitter
The Best Songs Of 2022
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×