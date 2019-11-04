Selena Gomez Reaches Her First ‘Billboard’ No. 1 With ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez debuted a new era of music last week with two singles, the empowering “Look At Her Now” and the emotional ballad “Lose You To Love Me.” The latter had fans convinced was about her former lover Justin Bieber. On top of giving fans a glimpse into her psyche, “Lose You To Love Me” scored the singer/actress her first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“Lose You To Love Me” scored a No. 1 slot ten years after her music first appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. According to Billboard, Gomez previously peaked at No. 5 with two tracks. Her 2015 hit with ASAP Rocky, “Good For You”, and the 2016 track, “Same Old Love,” both peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 charts.

“Lose You To Love Me” is an emotional, piano-led ballad and was Gomez’s first solo single in 2019. Gomez said the track was inspired by life events since her last record, the 2015 effort Revival. “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.” Selena debuted the song along with a black-and-white visual which highlights Gomez’s heart-wrenching lyrics.