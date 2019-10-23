Selena Gomez Kicks Off A New Era With The Emotional Ballad ‘Lose You To Love Me’

It’s been a minute since Selena Gomez released a new album: Her previous one, Revival, came out in 2015. Now it looks like a new one might be on the way. There’s no album announcement yet, but Gomez did just release a video for a new song, “Lose You To Love Me.”

The emotional, piano-led ballad is her first solo single of 2019 (which follows her Benny Blanco, J Balvin, and Tainy collaboration “I Can’t Get Enough“). Gomez wrote of the song, “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Gomez guested on The Tonight Show in June, and while there, she told Jimmy Fallon that her upcoming album was done, saying, “It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album. It’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally, that, how was I gonna capture that, and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying? So I just kept going and I’m relieved now.” She also said of the album’s sound, “I think there’s always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar. It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music.”

Watch the “Lose You To Love Me” video above.