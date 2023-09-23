Selena Gomez, on the heels of her recent single “Single Soon,” is once again setting the record about her relationship status. In a hilarious new TikTok,

“Guess who has a boyfriend?” Gomez lip-syncs along to an audio clip in the video. Not me b*tch! Y’all be safe out there!” Her hair is tied in fun braids and she sweetly waves bye at the end.

A few weeks ago, she did an interview tied to the song’s release where she broke down what she’s looking for in her dating requirements. “You gotta be cool, man,” Gomez shared. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

While she had reportedly been dating one of The Chainsmokers at the start of this year, Gomez has since committed to a hot girl summer (and year) with her friends. She spent the Fourth of July with Taylor Swift, the Haim sisters, and more.

In Swift’s caption, she also made it clear that they were all running solo. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” she wrote.

Check out Selena Gomez’s new TikTok below.