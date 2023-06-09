Selena Gomez’s schedule is filled to the brim. Whether she’s taking meetings for her cosmetics line Rare Beauty, filming for one of her shows on the Food Network, or popping into session studios for her forthcoming album, Gomez is swamped. However, the “My Mind & Me” singer still wants to find love.

In a viral video, the entertainer confessed that she is indeed single, and it’s a struggle. While attending a soccer match with friends, Gomez sporadically belted out her relationship status. As weird as it may sound, the hilarious moment was captured on video and uploaded to the actress’ TikTok page.

The post is captioned, “The struggle, man lol,” while in the video, Gomez can be heard yelling to the players on the field, “I’m single. I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

Gomez may be against dating apps, but she doesn’t mind putting herself out there in person. Gomez has been linked to several other musicians in the past, but those whispers are often muffled by the star. Earlier in the year, rumors began to circulate online that she was dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. The pair was spotted out bowling together. However, Gomez quickly took to social media to cut those down, writing in her Instagram Stories,”#IAmSingle.”