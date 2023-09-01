Selena Gomez Has Dating Requirements And She Broke Down What They Are

On her new song “Single Soon,” Selena Gomez sings, “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.” Gomez doesn’t necessarily think that she’s high maintenance, though, but she does have standards, as she explained in a recent SiriusXM Hits 1 interview.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. […] The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’ So in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song, and that’s genuinely how I feel.”

As for what those standards are, she explained, “You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

ET notes she also said, “I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to like have someone,’ and I get that. But you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be.”