Per usual, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have the internet talking. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which took place this past Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, the two were seen having an interesting chat. It wasn’t long before a video of the besties chatting made its way onto the internet, nor did it take long for fans to create their own version of events.

Selena Gomez was rumored to have asked for a picture with actor Timothée Chalamet, only for his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to shut the request down. Though no audio of Swift and Gomez chatting was included in the video, fans came to their own conclusions about the topic of their conversation.

Gomez, however, has since shut those rumors down.

A TikTok shared by E! News‘ official account contained the headline “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet At The Golden Globes? Here’s The Truth.”

Gomez took to the comments to share what actually went down.

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez’s comment read. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

Though Gomez didn’t reveal exactly which friends she was talking about, we can judge by Swift’s reaction that the tea was steaming.

Chalamet himself has also shut down rumors of a feud, telling TMZ “Yeah, of course” things are “all good” between him, Gomez, and Jenner.