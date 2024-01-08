The 2024 Golden Globes went down last night (January 7), and for some, the highlight of the evening wasn’t something that happened on stage. Rather, there was a Selena Gomez moment that has the internet talking.

What did Selena Gomez say about Timothée Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes?

Videos from the event (seen here and here) show Gomez telling Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller something that leaves them with shocked reactions on their faces. It’s tough to make out exactly what was said, but there has been speculation. Per Just Jared, Gomez supposedly told the two, “I asked for a picture with him and she said no.” Teller supposedly replied, “With Timothee?” Gomez then nodded in confirmation.

The “she” in this case is believe to be Kylie Jenner. The above is just interpretation/speculation, though, and nobody involved has publicly said anything about it.

Gomez and Chalamet have worked together before, as they both starred in the 2019 movie A Rainy Day In New York. Meanwhile, Gomez and Jenner were previously involved in some supposed beef over Hailey Bieber. Jenner said at the time, though, “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”