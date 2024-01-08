taylor
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Was Not Impressed By A Golden Globes Joke About Her (But She Loved Ayo Edebiri Winning An Award)

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Golden Globes without the man who lets her bejeweled, Travis Kelce, whose playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the day. Swift looked like she wished she was there — or literally anywhere else — during Globes host Jo Koy’s monologue.

“We came on after a football doubleheader,” the comedian said. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” This was Swift’s reaction:

cbs

Koy, whose monologue was met with light boos from the crowd, later said, “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. I wrote some of these, and those are the ones you’re gonna laugh at.”

Swift looked much happier later in the show, when Ayo Edebiri won Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Bear.

Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is nominated for Oscars Cheer Moment, I mean, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement along with Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. (UPDATE: Barbie won.)

You can find the full list of winners here.

