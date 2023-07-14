For one reason or another, Selena Gomez’s relationship status is often a matter of public interest. At the moment, Gomez appears to be single, as she indicated in a funny new TikTok video.

In the clip shared last night, Gomez plays with a filter that asks, “Why am I single?” It rapidly cycled through a number of options, like “You haven’t met the right person,” “You come with too many rules,” and “Not ready to commit.” Ultimately, the answer the filter chose for Gomez was “You have bad taste.” When she read the response, her eyes widened and she gave an “oh my god” agape mouth expression presumably to somebody off camera.

She captioned the post, “Well thats rude tik tok .”

This follows recent rumors that she and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White were dating. (In May, it was reported that White’s wife, actor Addison Timlin, had filed for divorce.) Earlier this year, it was also rumored that Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert were an item.

Clearly, Gomez isn’t afraid to get in on the fun when it comes to the public discourse surrounding her. She did so in another TikTok video from last month, in which she attends a soccer match with friends and shouts at the players on the field, “I’m single! I’m just a little high-maintenance, but I’ll love you sooo much!”