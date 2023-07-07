Taylor Swift is as independent as ever. Earlier this year, she and Joe Alwyn, her longtime boyfriend, broke up. Then, it was reported that she was dating Matty Healy, until they went separate ways as well.

She was a little too busy to make a post for the 4th Of July, but she got around to it today (June 7). On Twitter, she shared wholesome photos with Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters (Alana, Este, and Danielle), and friends. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” she wrote, adding the emoji with sunglasses. “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎 See you tonight Kansas Cityyy pic.twitter.com/A0sGomwHWY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

The photos were well received, as “Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez” was a trending topic on Twitter following Swift’s post.

The “Anti-Hero” singer is in the midst of The Eras Tour, which keeps becoming bigger and bigger as she adds more dates and as it makes its way toward grossing one billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out today, and it features a collaboration with Fall Out Boy on “Electric Touch” as well as one with Paramore’s Hayley Williams on “Castles Crumbling,” the latter of which fans are speculating is about the 2009 VMAs incident involving Kanye West. Rapper Drake jokingly congratulated her on the release, sharing a photo of himself with a lookalike and writing on his Instagram Story, “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed In.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.