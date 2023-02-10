Selena Gomez Teases Her Next Tour, Which Could Be As Soon As This Year

Rihanna isn’t the only pop star who might be returning to the stage soon. Selena Gomez, who last went on tour in 2016 for her album Revival in 2016, teased a possible tour in response to a fan’s post on Instagram. When the fan account posted photos of Gomez on tour, she commented, “Can’t wait for tour.”

But she didn’t stop there. In another comment, she teased, “Should I go this year or next? Feel like I should wait.”

Selena Gomez hints at a possible tour within the next year. “Can’t wait for tour 😍 Should I go this year or next?” pic.twitter.com/8sC3aMwqId — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2023

Although it has been a while since her last tour, Gomez has been far from absent from the stage. She popped up at the 2019 American Music Awards in 2019, the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final in Portugal, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in late 2021, but was unable to go on tour for her 2020 album Rare due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Gomez has been focused on her role in Only Murders In The Building, but a few social media posts earlier this year seemed to suggest that she’s working on a new album — and her talk of a tour might give that speculation some credence. For now, fans can check out her Apple TV documentary, My Mind & Me and cross their fingers.