Three is the trickiest number Selena Gomez could have chosen. Last week, Gomez posted clips from the set of Only Murders In The Building‘s upcoming third season, featuring Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. She has been the third wheel we didn’t know we needed to Steve Martin and Martin Short’s long-standing comedic chemistry since the Hulu series began in 2021. And then there’s the matter of her forthcoming third (depending on who you ask) album, which she recently promises is “coming.”

So when Gomez captioned an Instagram carousel “3,” it could have meant a lot of different things, especially considering the official Only Murders Instagram account commented a “3” emoji, but Selena stans have kept receipts that seemingly point toward these photos being from a May 2021 studio session.

As fotos são de maio de 2021, quando Selena Gomez ainda estava loira e compartilhou esse vídeo no estúdio gravando o SG3! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WU7rJcBav1 — Portal Selena Brasil | Fan Account (@PortalSelenaBR) January 25, 2023

selena posting this pic from this day in the studio with the caption ‘3’…. SG3 HERE WE COME pic.twitter.com/QFggN8tGAh — tee🧡 | fan account (@LEIGHSREVlVAL) January 25, 2023

Technically, Gomez already has three LPs to her name — Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020), as well as three Selena Gomez & The Scene albums — but she and her fans have referred to her forthcoming album as SG3. So, take that for what you will. A new album would be her third released under Interscope Records.

Regardless of its positioning in Gomez’s discography, there are a few universally confirmed details about the album.

While promoting her November Apple TV+ My Mind & Me documentary, Gomez covered Rolling Stone and revealed she had already written 24 songs for the album to that point.