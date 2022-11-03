Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary is poignantly titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Her reality during the press run leading up to it feels more like, Gomez, her mind, and pop culture’s collective eyes and ears glued to everything related to Gomez and what she may say next about her mind or overall health. But the 30-year-old actress and singer-songwriter is also talking about her reemergence in music.

Gomez was revealed this morning (November 3) as Rolling Stone‘s December cover star, simultaneous with the arrival of her powerful ballad “My Mind & Me.” In the accompanying cover story by Alex Morris, Gomez admitted that “she wasn’t sure I could” sign off on her documentary seeing the light of day a few weeks prior to the interview because of its unflinching nature and later contrastingly teased what fans can expect from her next album.

Morris wrote that Gomez “plans to have some writing sessions, round out the 24 songs she’s already written for her next album, which she says she may start recording by the end of the year.” Gomez added, “‘My Mind and Me’ is a little sad, but it’s also a really nice way of putting a button on the documentary part of life, and then it’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself. I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.'”

Gomez similarly told Variety at last night’s My Mind & Me premiere that new music will happen “hopefully next year” and responded to the possibility of a subsequent tour with “Maybe. … I should, right? I don’t know. Maybe!” She released her Spanish EP Revelación in March 2021, which was nominated at this year’s Grammys for Best Latin Pop Album. Rare, her last full-length studio album, came in January 2020 and debuted at No. 1.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres on Apple TV+ on 11/4.