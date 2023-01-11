SG Lewis is known for constant collaboration. The musician and producer is back today, teaming up with Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres for their new song “Fever Dreamer,” which comes from the UK-native’s forthcoming second studio album, AudioLust & HigherLove.

“‘Fever Dreamer’ is the last taste of AudioLust & HigherLove before its release in 17 days, and a song about all-consuming admiration for someone,” SG said about the song. He added, “I’ve been a fan of Charlotte’s music for ages now, and have wanted to work on something forever. We met up at my studio in LA, and ‘Fever Dreamer’ was the first idea we started work on. Channel and I work out of the same studios in LA a lot, and he was working in the room above around the time of the Charlotte session. One day he popped his head into the studio, heard the demo of ‘Fever Dreamer,’ and immediately started working on the missing second verse.”

It’s a jittery, atmospheric track designed for the club. It pulsates, ready to be danced to, and the vocals are glimmering over the infectious beat, only getting better as it goes on.

Listen to “Fever Dreamer” above.

AudioLust & HigherLove arrives January 27 via Astralwerks. Pre-order it here.