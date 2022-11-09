Ahead of his hotly-anticipated major label debut album, Real Cultural Sh*t, Channel Tres has shared a groovy new single, “6am.” On the song, Tres finds a moment of joy and holds onto it, as life bears its many stresses.

“We ain’t leavin’ / Kick in the door / You won’t get answers / Too late to board / This plane doesn’t land / take off your coat / take off your mask / We gon’ take what we want / ’cause this shit never lasts,” he raps softly over a psychedelic, electronic beat.

In the song’s accompanying visual, directed by Tajana Williams, Tres is seen with a group of friends dressed to the nines, dancing their way through Los Angeles.

“‘6am’ is a happy song, and I never really let myself make happy songs,” he said in a statement. “For me right now, this song represents the grind, and sometimes when things get hard you just gotta dance your way through it. I wanted to create a song for people to come together and dance. Some people get off work at 6am, some people leave the club at 6am and this can be the soundtrack to it all.”

Check out the video for “6am” above.

Real Cultural Sh*t is out 12/8 via RCA.