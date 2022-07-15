For the last fifteen years, the Polaris Music Prize has awarded the best album of the year by a Canadian artist. Previous winners have included Arcade Fire’s The Suburbs, Caribou’s Andorra, Kaytranada’s 99.9%, and perhaps the most controversial decision, when Feist’s Metals beat out Drake’s Take Care in 2012.

As of late, the Polaris Prize panel of Canadian journalists and music industry professionals that vote on the award have done an excellent job of selecting the music that best encompasses Canadian identity and representation. Recent winners in Lido Pimienta, Jeremy Dutcher, and Backxwash illustrate that. Now the 2022 field has been narrowed down to a shortlist of 12 nominees that include Charlotte Day Wilson’s incredible Alpha, Destroyer’s enduring Labyrinthitis, Pierre Kwenders’ shape-shiftin José Louis And The Paradox Of Love, and more.

The winner will be crowned and awarded a $50,000 cash prize (about $38,000 in US dollars) at the Polaris Music Prize Gala in Toronto on September 19th. Check out the entire Polaris Music Prize 2022 shortlisted albums below.

Charlotte Day Wilson — Alpha

Destroyer — Labyrinthitis

Hubert Lenoir — Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe

Kelly McMichael — Waves

Lisa LeBlanc — Chiac Disco

Ombiigizi — Sewn Back Together

Ouri — Frame Of A Fauna

Pierre Kwenders — José Louis And The Paradox Of Love

Shad — Tao

Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Life After