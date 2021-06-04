Jessie Ware was one of the leaders of 2020’s disco revival with her excellent album What’s Your Pleasure?. Last month, she announced that she’s returning with a “Platinum Pleasure Edition” of the album, which adds eight more songs to the album. The expanded album comes out next week, and now Ware has shared “Hot N Heavy,” which she says will be the final advance look at the deluxe album before its release.

The track is a collaboration with SG Lewis, and like the songs that preceded, it’s a delightful slice of dancefloor-ready disco. Ware says of the song, “Sun’s out so come and get Hot N Heavy with @SGLewis_ and I. You’ve all asked for this collab for ages, so we did it! Hot N Heavy out now, last taste of Platinum Pleasure before it’s yours on June 11th.”

Sun’s out so come and get Hot N Heavy with @SGLewis_ and I. You’ve all asked for this collab for ages, so we did it! Hot N Heavy out now, last taste of Platinum Pleasure before it’s yours on June 11th. X https://t.co/q9QYcOXM5u pic.twitter.com/xgOqIu19TI — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) June 4, 2021

She also previously said of What’s Your Pleasure? (Platinum Pleasure Edition), “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet!”

Listen to “Hot N Heavy” above.

What’s Your Pleasure? (Platinum Pleasure Edition) is out 6/11 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.