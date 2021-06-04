Pop

Jessie Ware Pumps Out Another Disco Gem With The Energetic ‘Hot N Heavy’

Jessie Ware was one of the leaders of 2020’s disco revival with her excellent album What’s Your Pleasure?. Last month, she announced that she’s returning with a “Platinum Pleasure Edition” of the album, which adds eight more songs to the album. The expanded album comes out next week, and now Ware has shared “Hot N Heavy,” which she says will be the final advance look at the deluxe album before its release.

The track is a collaboration with SG Lewis, and like the songs that preceded, it’s a delightful slice of dancefloor-ready disco. Ware says of the song, “Sun’s out so come and get Hot N Heavy with @SGLewis_ and I. You’ve all asked for this collab for ages, so we did it! Hot N Heavy out now, last taste of Platinum Pleasure before it’s yours on June 11th.”

She also previously said of What’s Your Pleasure? (Platinum Pleasure Edition), “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet!”

Listen to “Hot N Heavy” above.

What’s Your Pleasure? (Platinum Pleasure Edition) is out 6/11 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.

