Shakira surpassed a record set by Bad Bunny earlier this year. With the release of “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna this week, the Colombian superstar smashed the record for the most views for a Latin music video within its first 24-hours on YouTube.

On Wednesday, Shakira released her new single “Monotonía.” In the bachata ballad, she sings about moving on from a relationship that has run its course. The heartbreaking lyrics could be inspired by her recent split from Gerard Piqué. “Suddenly you were no longer the same / You left me because of your narcissism,” she sings in Spanish. Puerto Rican singer Ozuna features on Shakira’s vulnerable track.

In the “Monotonía” video that Shakira co-directed with Jaume de la Iguana, she has a hole in chest after being shot by a bazooka gun. Fans have speculated that the bazooka assailant could be a reference to Piqué, though the man’s face is never shown. He is wearing a similar sweatshirt to the one Piqué wore in Shakira’s 2017 video “Me Enamoré.” Shakira walks around Spain with her heart in hand until she stores it away in a depository.

The “Monotonía” video certainly had people talking and watching. Within its first 24-hours of release, the video amassed nearly 20 million views on YouTube. Bad Bunny previously had the record for the Latin video with the most views within 24-hours this year with “Moscow Mule.” The lead single from Un Verano Sin Ti amassed more than 15 million views on its release day.

Shakira also holds the record for the most-viewed Latin video on its release day by a female artist in the history of YouTube. “X” by J Balvin and Nicky Jam holds the overall record after surpassing 20.6 million views on its release day in 2018.