Nicky Jam is continuing to takeover Hollywood. Today (September 26), Universal Pictures gave the greenlight to Puerto Rican superstar’s next movie Regulators that he’s co-producing with Will Smith.

Announced via Deadline, Universal Pictures acquired the action-comedy Regulators that will be produced by Jam’s music label La Industria, Inc. Smith is also producing the movie with Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez, and Heather Washington under their Westbrook Studios imprint. This will mark one of Smith’s first major film projects since slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards back in March. Smith was subsequently banned from the Oscars and other Academy-related events for the next 10 years.

Jam is a pioneer in the reggaeton music scene. During the genre’s first global breakthrough in the 2000s, he was part of the duo Los Cangris with Daddy Yankee. Jam helped revive the genre a decade later with the success of his comeback album, 2017’s Fénix. He started his crossover into Hollywood in 2019 with the autobiographical Netflix series El Ganador that he also starred in. Jam has since appeared in movies like Bad Boys For Life alongside Smith and last year’s Tom & Jerry remake.

Last year, Jam released his latest album Infinity. He’s set to perform his new single “Sin Novia” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday. He will also be honored with the Billboard Hall Of Fame award.