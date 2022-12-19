Right before the start of the final 2022 FIFA World Cup match yesterday, Shakira shed light on a soccer player who is facing the death penalty in Iran. The Colombian superstar, who is known for her World Cup anthems, used her platform on social media to amplify the story of Amir Nasr-Azadani.

In the past few World Cups, Shakira had been a strong presence thanks to her music. She performed the Bamboo version of “Hips Don’t Lie” at the closing ceremony of the 2006 competition. In 2014, the Brazil remix of her song “La La La” was selected as the World Cup anthem that year. Shakira reportedly did not participate in the World Cup this year due to Qatar’s history of human rights violations.

A few minutes before Argentina was set to face and defeat France in the final match, Shakira wanted to shift some focus to Nasr-Azadani’s story. On Twitter, she posted about the Iranian soccer player who is on death row for participating in a pro-women’s rights protest in his country.

Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/VdMicGVaml — Shakira (@shakira) December 18, 2022

“Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights,” Shakira wrote. “I hope there’s more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what’s important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just.”

According to Newsweek, the protest that Nasr-Azadani was involved with on September 16 was described as an “armed riot” by Iranian authorities. Three security agents died in the protest. The demonstration was in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for an alleged hijab-wearing violation.

Nasr-Azadani was arrested in last month for his participation in the protest and he faces allegations of “waging war against God.” He is reportedly set to be executed by hanging for the allegations.

Shakira wasn’t the only one who voiced her concern for Nasr-Azadani’s wellbeing. FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, also released a statement condemning his death sentence.

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the organization wrote in a tweet. “We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”