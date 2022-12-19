Lali stepped on a world stage yesterday (December 18) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine pop star performed her country’s national anthem live. She reflected on the experience of singing at the event and witnessing Argentina win the World Cup over France.

Lali is one of Argentina’s top pop stars. In 2007, she became a breakout singer and actress in her country with Casi Ángeles and the group from the TV series Teen Angels. In 2014, Lali launched her solo career with her debut album A Bailar. She has since collaborated with artists like Karol G, Becky G, and Leslie Grace in the remix of Mau y Ricky’s “Mi Mala” and Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar for “Caliente.”

Lali entono las estrofas del Himno Nacional Argentino en la final del mundo 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/cfxsOY4fuH — MF (@MundoFamososOk) December 18, 2022

Representing Argentina at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Lali sang her country’s national anthem before the final game. Lionel Messi and the rest of the national team were shown singing the anthem with her. “Let’s go, Argentina,” she exclaimed at the conclusion of her performance. After tying 3-3 with France, Argentina took home the World Cup for a third time following a penalty shoot-out.

“What I felt today singing our anthem at such an event is impossible to verbalize,” Lali wrote on Twitter. “Having sung in the World Cup final where we won after 36 years is the greatest thing in life! This team deserved it! Thanks guys How proud I am to be Argentine.”

While in Dohar, Lali was also spotted with Post Malone, so maybe there could be a collaboration between the two artists in the works. The third season of Netflix series, Sky Rojo, which stars Lali, will be returning on January 13, 2023. Rauw Alejandro will appear as a guest next season.