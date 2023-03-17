After Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted on several occasions, causing dating rumors to swirl, it seems the Canadian pop musician has finally set the record straight. In a new interview with RTL Boulevard, Mendes rejected the question about Carpenter.

“We are not dating but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina,” Mendes replied, referencing his collab with the fashion brand.

The two had first been linked in mid-February through none other than a blind item that was posted on DeuxMoi. Things have also recently heated up rumor-wise after Mendes and Carpenter were filmed leaving the release party for Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation together.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together. pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

Then, a few days later on March 12, they were once again spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party. An anonymous source previously confirmed their relationship to Entertainment Tonight.

“Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy,” they said.

Meanwhile, Carpenter, in the teaser for her new collaboration with Charlie Puth, winds up making out with him. He posted the preview to TikTok, causing fans to continue to freak out. She also dropped the deluxe version of her Emails I Can’t Send album today (March 17).

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.