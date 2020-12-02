Harry Styles mostly uses his Instagram account as a promotional tool. Generally speaking, he tends to post only about his music and other aspects of his professional life. Every now and then, though, he uses the platform to get a personal message across. In May, for example, he shared a pro-Black Lives Matter message. Now, he has taken to Instagram to clap back at critics of him wearing a dress in his recent Vogue profile.

Specifically, he seems to be addressing Candace Owens, who wrote in response to the Vogue photos, “Bring back manly men.” Fast-forward to this morning, where Styles posted a photo of himself (from a recent Variety feature) wearing what appears to be a women’s suit and blouse while eating a banana. He threw Owens’ words back at her with his caption, in which he simply wrote, “Bring back manly men.”

In the Vogue profile, Styles said of his fashion choices, “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”