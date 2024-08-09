Shawn Mendes is back as the pop star just dropped two new songs, “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough.” The former song in particular might raise some eyebrows.

Towards the end of the track, Mendes sings (per Genius), “I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid / Sometimes, I still cry out for my mother / Why, why, why? Why, why, why?”

The lyric seems to suggest a pregnancy scare, and while it’s not clear who Mendes is singing about, he was most famously in a relationship with Camila Cabello for years.

The song falls in line with the vulnerability Mendes teased when he announced the album, writing, “Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you.”

Listen to “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” above.

Shawn is out 10/18 via Island Records. Find more information here.