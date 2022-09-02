Shygirl is the complete opposite of her name when it comes to her musical content. Sexual freedom and having her desires met are recurring themes, and her new single “Nike” adds to that.

In the drum-heavy, uptempo jam the English rapper follows the instructions of her partner when he says “Nike, just do it.” Despite the charming accent, there is certain firmness to her delivery that makes it hard to imagine any lover telling her “no.” The visual element, backed by the signature A Colors Show monochromatic background, allows her sensual dancing to be the sole focal point of the performance.

“Nike” is the latest offering from Shygirl’s forthcoming debut album Nymph, set to release on September 30. Prior to “Nike,” she released “Coochie (A Bedtime Story),” “Come For Me,” and “Firefly” all this year. In 2021, the 29-year-old collaborated with Mura Masa on “Bbycakes” and “Hollaback B*tch,” FKA Twigs on “Papi Bones,” Slowthai on “BDE” and released her own record “Cleo.”

Back in 2020, Shygirl shared the 7-track EP Alias. If her previous offerings are any indication, the South London artist has more bedroom bars in store for her listeners.

Check out the A Colors Show performance of “Nike” above.

Nymph is out 9/30 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.