Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 2
- The Amazons — How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me? (Blood Records)
- Ayka — Eleven EP (Glassnote Records)
- Armani Caesar — The Liz 2 (Griselda Records)
- Bitchin Bajas — Bajascillators (Drag City)
- Creature Canyon — Remarks (Gnu Roam/Kartel Music)
- Coma Girls — No Umbrella For Star Flower (Baby Robot Records)
- George FitzGerald — Stellar Drifting (Domino)
- The Front Bottoms — Theresa EP (Wuacasokle/Fueled By Ramen)
- The Hu — Rumble Of Thunder (Better Noise Music)
- Jon Pardi — Mr. Saturday Night (Capitol Nashville)
- Lean Year — Sides (Western Vinyl)
- Lee “Scratch” Perry — King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from The Upsetter Ark-ive) (Trojan Records)
- Megadeth — The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (Tradecraft)
- Nina Nesbitt — Älskar (Cooking Vinyl)
- Pale Blue Eyes — Souvenirs (Full Time Hobby)
- Parker Gispert — Golden Years (Normaltown/New West Records)
- Rina Sawayama — Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)
- S. Raekwon — I Like It When You Smile EP (Lex Records)
- Stereolab — Pulse Of The Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] (Warp/Duophonic UHF Disks)
- Tom Chaplin — Midpoint (BMG)
- Two Door Cinema Club — Keep On Smiling ([PIAS])
- Unloved — The Pink Album (Heavenly Records / [PIAS])
- Warmduscher — At The Hotspot EP (Bella Union)
- The Wonder Years — The Hum Goes On Forever (Hopeless Records)
- Yungblud — Yungblud (Locomotion/Geffen)
Friday, September 9
- The Afghan Whigs — How Do You Burn? (Royal Cream/BMG)
- Ari Lennox — Age/Sex/Location (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
- Beacon — Along The Lethe (Apparent Movement)
- Built To Spill — When The Wind Forgets Your Name (Sub Pop)
- Breland — Cross Country (Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville)
- Charles Stepney — Step On Step (International Anthem Recording Co.)
- Charley Crockett — The Man From Waco (Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers)
- Daniel Romano’s Outfit — La Luna (You’ve Changed Records)
- The Deer — The Beautiful Undead (22 Sound Records)
- Flogging Molly — Anthem (Rise Records))
- Foreign Air — Hello Sunshine (Lex Records)
- George Riley — Running In Waves (PLZ Make It Ruins)
- Highly Suspect — The Midnight Demon Club (Roadrunner/FRSKT)
- Holy Fawn — Dimensional Bleed (Wax Bodega)
- Jackson Wang — Magic Man (Team Wang)
- Jockstrap — I Love You Jennifer B (Rough Trade Records)
- John Legend — Legend (Columbia)
- JR Slayer — Not Rotten EP (Memory Music)
- Kane Brown — Different Man (Sony Music Nashville)
- Lake Street Dive — Fun Machine: The Sequel EP (Fantasy Records)
- Living Hour — Someday Is Today (Kanine)
- Marlon Williams — My Boy (Dead Oceans)
- Mike Adams — Graphic Blandishment (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Miya Folick — 2007 EP (Nettwerk)
- Oliver Sim — Hideous Bastard (Young)
- Ozzy Osbourne — Patient Number 9 (Epic Records)
- The Paranoyds — Talk Talk Talk (Third Man Records)
- Parkway Drive — Darker Still (Epitaph Records)
- Preoccupations — Arrangements (self-released)
- Reuben And The Dark — In Lieu Of Light (Arts & Crafts)
- Robbie Williams — XXV (Columbia)
- Sampa The Great — As Above, So Below (Loma Vista)
- San Fermin — Your Ghost EP (Better Company Records)
- Santigold — Spirituals (Little Jerk Records)
- Sarah Davachi — Two Sisters (Bleep)
- Son Little — Like Neptune (ANTI-)
- Sudan Archives — Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw)
- Suzi Analogue — Infinite Zonez (Disciples)
- Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown — Shake The Roots (Rattle Shake Records)
- Wyldest — Feed The Flowers Nightmares (Hand In Hive)
Friday, September 16
- Bazzi — Infinite Dream (Atlantic)
- Behemoth — Opvs Contra Natvram (Nuclear Blast)
- The Beths — Expert In A Dying Field (Carpark Records)
- The Black Angels — Wilderness Of Mirrors (Partisan Records)
- Blackpink — Born Pink (YG Entertainment/Interscope Records)
- Carina — Spaceout! EP (Mini Mind Museum)
- Carl Cox — Electronic Generations (BMG)
- Clutch — Sunrise On Slaughter Beach (Weathermaker Music)
- Con Brio — Seasons EP (self-released)
- Crack Cloud — Tough Baby (Meat Machine)
- Daniele Luppi And Greg Gonzalez — Charm Of Pleasure (Mute)
- Danielle Ponder — Some Of Us Are Brave (Future Classic)
- Daya — In Between Dreams EP (Sandlot Records)
- Death Cab For Cutie — Roman Candles (Atlantic)
- Dear Boy — Forever Sometimes (Mono Mundo/Thirty Tigers)
- Disco Doom — Mt. Surreal (Exploding in Sound)
- Djo — Decide (AWAL)
- Ela Minus & DJ Python — Corazón EP (Smugglers Way)
- Fletcher — Girl Of My Dreams (Capitol Records)
- Gloria de Oliveira And Dean Hurley — Oceans Of Time (Sacred Bones)
- Gogol Bordello — Solidaritine (Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl)
- Horace Andy — Midnight Scorchers (On-U Sound Records)
- Jesca Hoop — Order Of Romance (Memphis Industries)
- Jessie Reyez — Yessie (FMLY/Island Records)
- Julian Lage — View With A Room (Blue Note Records)
- Kings Elliot — Bored Of The Circus EP (Vertigo Berlin)
- LeAnn Rimes — God’s Work (EverLe Records/Thirty Tigers/The Orchard)
- Lissie — Carving Canyons (Lionboy Records)
- Little Big Town — Mr. Sun (UMG Nashville)
- Little Dragon — Opening The Door EP (Ninja Tune)
- The London Suede — Autofiction (BMG)
- Maggie Lindemann — Suckerpunch (swixxzaudio)
- Marcus Mumford — Self-Titled (Island Records)
- The Mars Volta — The Mars Volta (Clouds Hill)
- Michelle Branch — The Trouble With Fever (Nonesuch Records)
- Miloe — Gaps EP (Loma Vista)
- Molly Lewis — Mirage EP (Jagjaguwar)
- The Ms — Introducing… The Mellons (Earth Libraries)
- The Murlocs — Rapscallion (Greenway Records)
- Mura Masa — Demon Time (Polydor)
- Mxmtoon — Rising (The Deluxe) (AWAL Recordings)
- The New Mastersounds — The Deplar Effect (Color Red)
- No Age — People Helping People (Drag City)
- No Devotion — No Oblivion (Equal Vision Records)
- Noah Cyrus — The Hardest Part (Records, LLC/Columbia Records)
- Ondara — Spanish Villager No: 3 (Verve Forecast)
- Quinn Christopherson — Write Your Name In Pink (Play It Again Sam)
- Rhett Miller — The Misfit (ATO)
- PJ Western — Here I Go (New West Records)
- Ringo Starr — EP3 (UMe)
- Smith/Kotzen — Better Days… And Nights (Bertelsmann Music Group)
- Steve Aoki — Hiroquest (Ultra/Dim Mak)
- Vundabar — Good Old (Amuse)
- Well Wisher — That Weight (Egghunt Records)
- What So Not — Anomaly (Too Future)
- Whitney — Spark (Secretly Canadian)
- Young Jesus — Shepherd Head (Saddle Creek)
Friday, September 23
- Alex G — God Save The Animals (Domino)
- Alphaville — Eternally Yours (BFD)
- Altopalo — Frenemy (Nettwerk)
- Arkells — Blink Twice (Universal Music Canada)
- Beth Orton — Weather Alive (Partisan Records)
- Billy Idol — The Cage EP (Dark Horse Records)
- Blackstarkids — Cyberkiss (Dirty Hit)
- Daniel Lanois — Player, Piano (Modern Recordings)
- David Poe — Everyone’s Got A Camera (ECR Music Group)
- De Lux — Do You Need A Release? (Innovative Leisure)
- Divino Niño — Last Spa On Earth (Winspear)
- Dr. John — Things Happen That Way (Rounder Records)
- Editors — EBM (Play It Again Sam)
- Eerie Wanda — Internal Radio (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Francis Lung — Short Stories EP (Memphis Industries)
- Future Teens — Self Help (Triple Crown Records)
- Jackie Cohen — Pratfall (Earth Libraries)
- Jessie Baylin — Jersey Girl (Missing Piece)
- Kelsea Ballerini — Subject To Change (Warner Music Nashville)
- Khruangbin And Vieux Farka Touré — Ali (Dead Oceans)
- Luci — Juvenilia EP (Don’t Sleep)
- Maddie & Tae — Through The Madness Vol. 2 (Lex Records)
- Magdalena Bay — Mercurial World Deluxe (Luminelle Recordings)
- Makaya McCraven — In These Times (International Anthem/Nonesuch/XL)
- Marisa Anderson — Still, Here (Thrill Jockey)
- Mark Owen — Land Of Dreams (BMG)
- Maya Hawke — Moss (Mom + Pop)
- Mobley — Cry Havoc! EP (Last Gang Records)
- Nils Frahm — Music For Animals (Leiter)
- Nikki Lane — Denim & Diamonds (New West Records)
- Peter Matthew Bauer — Flowers (Fortune Tellers)
- Redcar — Redcar les adorables étoiles (Because Music)
- Sofie Royer — Harlequin (Stones Throw)
- The Soft Moon — Exister (Sacred Bones)
- Sorcha Richardson — Smiling Like An Idiot (Faction)
- Tim Burgess — Typical Music (Bella Union)
- Toledo — How It Ends (Grand Jury)
- Willow — Copingmechanism (Roc Nation/MSFTSMusic)
Friday, September 30
- 2nd Grade — Easy Listening (Double Double Whammy)
- The Bad Plus — The Bad Plus (Edition)
- The Big Pink — The Love That’s Ours (Project Melody Music)
- The Cowsills — Rhythm Of The World (Omnivore Recordings)
- Dream, Ivory — About A Boy (AWAL)
- Dropkick Murphys — This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music/[PIAS])
- Drowning Pool — Strike A Nerve (T-BOY/UMe)
- e4444e — I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle (Dinosaur City)
- False Heads — Sick Moon (Scruff Of The Neck)
- Fujiya & Miyagi — Slight Variations (Impossible Objects)
- Julia, Julia — Derealization (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Julie Odell — Autumn Eve (Frenchkiss Records)
- Kaya Stewart — If Things Go South (Bay Street Records)
- Lambchop — The Bible (Merge/City Slang)
- Mamalarky — Pocket Fantasy (Fire Talk Records)
- Melody’s Echo Chamber — Unfold (Fat Possum)
- Milly — Eternal Ring (Dangerbird Records)
- Moon Duo — Live At Levitation (Reverberation Appreciation Society)
- Off! — Free LSD (Fat Possum)
- Oren Ambarchi — Shebang (Drag City)
- Pixies — Doggerel (BMG)
- Pretty Sick — Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile (Dirty Hit)
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle — Crazy Times (UMe)
- Shygirl — Nymph (Because Music)
- Slipknot — The End, So Far (Roadrunner Records)
- Snarky Puppy — Empire Central (GroundUP Music)
- Sonic Flower — Me And My Bellbottom Blues (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Titus Andronicus — The Will To Live (Merge)
- Tycho — Back To Mine (Back To Mine)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Cool It Down (Secretly Canadian)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.