All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 2

  • The Amazons — How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me? (Blood Records)
  • Ayka — Eleven EP (Glassnote Records)
  • Armani Caesar — The Liz 2 (Griselda Records)
  • Bitchin Bajas — Bajascillators (Drag City)
  • Creature Canyon — Remarks (Gnu Roam/Kartel Music)
  • Coma Girls — No Umbrella For Star Flower (Baby Robot Records)
  • George FitzGerald — Stellar Drifting (Domino)
  • The Front Bottoms — Theresa EP (Wuacasokle/Fueled By Ramen)
  • The Hu — Rumble Of Thunder (Better Noise Music)
  • Jon Pardi — Mr. Saturday Night (Capitol Nashville)
  • Lean Year — Sides (Western Vinyl)
  • Lee “Scratch” Perry — King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from The Upsetter Ark-ive) (Trojan Records)
  • Megadeth — The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (Tradecraft)
  • Nina Nesbitt — Älskar (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Pale Blue Eyes — Souvenirs (Full Time Hobby)
  • Parker Gispert — Golden Years (Normaltown/New West Records)
  • Rina Sawayama — Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)
  • S. Raekwon — I Like It When You Smile EP (Lex Records)
  • Stereolab — Pulse Of The Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] (Warp/Duophonic UHF Disks)
  • Tom Chaplin — Midpoint (‎BMG)
  • Two Door Cinema Club — Keep On Smiling ([PIAS])
  • Unloved — The Pink Album (Heavenly Records / [PIAS])
  • Warmduscher — At The Hotspot EP (Bella Union)
  • The Wonder Years — The Hum Goes On Forever (Hopeless Records)
  • Yungblud — Yungblud (Locomotion/Geffen)

Friday, September 9

  • The Afghan Whigs — How Do You Burn? (Royal Cream/BMG)
  • Ari Lennox — Age/Sex/Location (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
  • Beacon — Along The Lethe (Apparent Movement)
  • Built To Spill — When The Wind Forgets Your Name (Sub Pop)
  • Breland — Cross Country (Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville)
  • Charles Stepney — Step On Step (International Anthem Recording Co.)
  • Charley Crockett — The Man From Waco (Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers)
  • Daniel Romano’s Outfit — La Luna (You’ve Changed Records)
  • The Deer — The Beautiful Undead (22 Sound Records)
  • Flogging Molly — Anthem (Rise Records))
  • Foreign Air — Hello Sunshine (Lex Records)
  • George Riley — Running In Waves (PLZ Make It Ruins)
  • Highly Suspect — The Midnight Demon Club (Roadrunner/FRSKT)
  • Holy Fawn — Dimensional Bleed (Wax Bodega)
  • Jackson Wang — Magic Man (Team Wang)
  • Jockstrap — I Love You Jennifer B (Rough Trade Records)
  • John Legend — Legend (Columbia)
  • JR Slayer — Not Rotten EP (Memory Music)
  • Kane Brown — Different Man (Sony Music Nashville)
  • Lake Street Dive — Fun Machine: The Sequel EP (Fantasy Records)
  • Living Hour — Someday Is Today (Kanine)
  • Marlon Williams — My Boy (Dead Oceans)
  • Mike Adams — Graphic Blandishment (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Miya Folick — 2007 EP (Nettwerk)
  • Oliver Sim — Hideous Bastard (Young)
  • Ozzy Osbourne — Patient Number 9 (Epic Records)
  • The Paranoyds — Talk Talk Talk (Third Man Records)
  • Parkway Drive — Darker Still (Epitaph Records)
  • Preoccupations — Arrangements (self-released)
  • Reuben And The Dark — In Lieu Of Light (Arts & Crafts)
  • Robbie Williams — XXV (Columbia)
  • Sampa The Great — As Above, So Below (Loma Vista)
  • San Fermin — Your Ghost EP (Better Company Records)
  • Santigold — Spirituals (Little Jerk Records)
  • Sarah Davachi — Two Sisters (Bleep)
  • Son Little — Like Neptune (ANTI-)
  • Sudan Archives — Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw)
  • Suzi Analogue — Infinite Zonez (Disciples)
  • Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown — Shake The Roots (Rattle Shake Records)
  • Wyldest — Feed The Flowers Nightmares (Hand In Hive)

Friday, September 16

  • Bazzi — Infinite Dream (Atlantic)
  • Behemoth — Opvs Contra Natvram (Nuclear Blast)
  • The Beths — Expert In A Dying Field (Carpark Records)
  • The Black Angels — Wilderness Of Mirrors (Partisan Records)
  • Blackpink — Born Pink (YG Entertainment/Interscope Records)
  • Carina — Spaceout! EP (Mini Mind Museum)
  • Carl Cox — Electronic Generations (BMG)
  • Clutch — Sunrise On Slaughter Beach (Weathermaker Music)
  • Con Brio — Seasons EP (self-released)
  • Crack Cloud — Tough Baby (Meat Machine)
  • Daniele Luppi And Greg Gonzalez — Charm Of Pleasure (Mute)
  • Danielle Ponder — Some Of Us Are Brave (Future Classic)
  • Daya — In Between Dreams EP (Sandlot Records)
  • Death Cab For Cutie — Roman Candles (Atlantic)
  • Dear Boy — Forever Sometimes (Mono Mundo/Thirty Tigers)
  • Disco Doom — Mt. Surreal (Exploding in Sound)
  • Djo — Decide (AWAL)
  • Ela Minus & DJ Python — Corazón EP (Smugglers Way)
  • Fletcher — Girl Of My Dreams (Capitol Records)
  • Gloria de Oliveira And Dean Hurley — Oceans Of Time (Sacred Bones)
  • Gogol Bordello — Solidaritine (Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl)
  • Horace Andy — Midnight Scorchers (On-U Sound Records)
  • Jesca Hoop — Order Of Romance (Memphis Industries)
  • Jessie Reyez — Yessie (FMLY/Island Records)
  • Julian Lage — View With A Room (Blue Note Records)
  • Kings Elliot — Bored Of The Circus EP (Vertigo Berlin)
  • LeAnn Rimes — God’s Work (EverLe Records/Thirty Tigers/The Orchard)
  • Lissie — Carving Canyons (Lionboy Records)
  • Little Big Town — Mr. Sun (UMG Nashville)
  • Little Dragon — Opening The Door EP (Ninja Tune)
  • The London Suede — Autofiction (BMG)
  • Maggie Lindemann — Suckerpunch (swixxzaudio)
  • Marcus Mumford — Self-Titled (Island Records)
  • The Mars Volta — The Mars Volta (Clouds Hill)
  • Michelle Branch — The Trouble With Fever (Nonesuch Records)
  • Miloe — Gaps EP (Loma Vista)
  • Molly Lewis — Mirage EP (Jagjaguwar)
  • The Ms — Introducing… The Mellons (Earth Libraries)
  • The Murlocs — Rapscallion (Greenway Records)
  • Mura Masa — Demon Time (Polydor)
  • Mxmtoon — Rising (The Deluxe) (AWAL Recordings)
  • The New Mastersounds — The Deplar Effect (Color Red)
  • No Age — People Helping People (Drag City)
  • No Devotion — No Oblivion (Equal Vision Records)
  • Noah Cyrus — The Hardest Part (Records, LLC/Columbia Records)
  • Ondara — Spanish Villager No: 3 (Verve Forecast)
  • Quinn Christopherson — Write Your Name In Pink (Play It Again Sam)
  • Rhett Miller — The Misfit (ATO)
  • PJ Western — Here I Go (New West Records)
  • Ringo Starr — EP3 (UMe)
  • Smith/Kotzen — Better Days… And Nights (Bertelsmann Music Group)
  • Steve Aoki — Hiroquest (Ultra/Dim Mak)
  • Vundabar — Good Old (Amuse)
  • Well Wisher — That Weight (Egghunt Records)
  • What So Not — Anomaly (Too Future)
  • Whitney — Spark (Secretly Canadian)
  • Young Jesus — Shepherd Head (Saddle Creek)

Friday, September 23

  • Alex G — God Save The Animals (Domino)
  • Alphaville — Eternally Yours (BFD)
  • Altopalo — Frenemy (Nettwerk)
  • Arkells — Blink Twice (Universal Music Canada)
  • Beth Orton — Weather Alive (Partisan Records)
  • Billy Idol — The Cage EP (Dark Horse Records)
  • Blackstarkids — Cyberkiss (Dirty Hit)
  • Daniel Lanois — Player, Piano (Modern Recordings)
  • David Poe — Everyone’s Got A Camera (ECR Music Group)
  • De Lux — Do You Need A Release? (Innovative Leisure)
  • Divino Niño — Last Spa On Earth (Winspear)
  • Dr. John — Things Happen That Way (Rounder Records)
  • Editors — EBM (Play It Again Sam)
  • Eerie Wanda — Internal Radio (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Francis Lung — Short Stories EP (Memphis Industries)
  • Future Teens — Self Help (Triple Crown Records)
  • Jackie Cohen — Pratfall (Earth Libraries)
  • Jessie Baylin — Jersey Girl (Missing Piece)
  • Kelsea Ballerini — Subject To Change (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Khruangbin And Vieux Farka Touré — Ali (Dead Oceans)
  • Luci — Juvenilia EP (Don’t Sleep)
  • Maddie & Tae — Through The Madness Vol. 2 (Lex Records)
  • Magdalena Bay — Mercurial World Deluxe (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Makaya McCraven — In These Times (International Anthem/Nonesuch/XL)
  • Marisa Anderson — Still, Here (Thrill Jockey)
  • Mark Owen — Land Of Dreams (BMG)
  • Maya Hawke — Moss (Mom + Pop)
  • Mobley — Cry Havoc! EP (Last Gang Records)
  • Nils Frahm — Music For Animals (Leiter)
  • Nikki Lane — Denim & Diamonds (New West Records)
  • Peter Matthew Bauer — Flowers (Fortune Tellers)
  • Redcar — Redcar les adorables étoiles (Because Music)
  • Sofie Royer — Harlequin (Stones Throw)
  • The Soft Moon — Exister (Sacred Bones)
  • Sorcha Richardson — Smiling Like An Idiot (Faction)
  • Tim Burgess — Typical Music (Bella Union)
  • Toledo — How It Ends (Grand Jury)
  • Willow — Copingmechanism (Roc Nation/MSFTSMusic)

Friday, September 30

  • 2nd Grade — Easy Listening (Double Double Whammy)
  • The Bad Plus — The Bad Plus (Edition)
  • The Big Pink — The Love That’s Ours (Project Melody Music)
  • The Cowsills — Rhythm Of The World (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Dream, Ivory — About A Boy (AWAL)
  • Dropkick Murphys — This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music/[PIAS])
  • Drowning Pool — Strike A Nerve (T-BOY/UMe)
  • e4444e — I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle (Dinosaur City)
  • False Heads — Sick Moon (Scruff Of The Neck)
  • Fujiya & Miyagi — Slight Variations (Impossible Objects)
  • Julia, Julia — Derealization (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Julie Odell — Autumn Eve (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Kaya Stewart — If Things Go South (Bay Street Records)
  • Lambchop — The Bible (Merge/City Slang)
  • Mamalarky — Pocket Fantasy (Fire Talk Records)
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber — Unfold (Fat Possum)
  • Milly — Eternal Ring (Dangerbird Records)
  • Moon Duo — Live At Levitation (Reverberation Appreciation Society)
  • Off! — Free LSD (Fat Possum)
  • Oren Ambarchi — Shebang (Drag City)
  • Pixies — Doggerel (BMG)
  • Pretty Sick — Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile (Dirty Hit)
  • Sammy Hagar & The Circle — Crazy Times (UMe)
  • Shygirl — Nymph (Because Music)
  • Slipknot — The End, So Far (Roadrunner Records)
  • Snarky Puppy — Empire Central (GroundUP Music)
  • Sonic Flower — Me And My Bellbottom Blues (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Titus Andronicus — The Will To Live (Merge)
  • Tycho — Back To Mine (Back To Mine)
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Cool It Down (Secretly Canadian)

