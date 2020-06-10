Aside from her music, Sia has kept herself busy in recent years with something new (but also a bit familiar) for her: She wrote, produced, and directed an upcoming musical film called Music, which is set to be released this year. Maddie Ziegler, Sia’s dancing collaborator who has famously starred in her music videos, has a starring role in the musical, alongside Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. Now, Sia and Ziegler have teamed up once again for a Tonight Show performance of “Together,” a song from the film that originally premiered last month.

For the upbeat performance, Sia was seated on a could while a frenetic Ziegler moved all around the room. As the shot stayed focused on Sia, Ziegler gave Sia a bath, threw stacks of pancakes around the room, and ended by laying down on Sia.

Sia has stayed occupied while stuck at home. She debuted a new song called “Saved My Life” during a recent livestream benefit performance, and in April, she, Ziegler, and Brewer shared a Tiger King-themed “Savage” parody, “Joe Exotic.” On top of that, she revealed in April that in 2019, she adopted two teenage sons who were aging out of the foster care system.

Watch Sia and Ziegler’s performance of “Together” above.