Coming off her “original” contribution to the 2020 film Dolittle, Sia has returned in earnest with her radiant single “Saved My Life.” Debuting the song Friday night during Americares’ COVID Is No Joke livestream fundraiser, she stood behind a light fixture to deliver a stripped-down rendition backed by just a piano. The song’s studio version, however, features the addition of many more instruments for a more complete sound. The song is also written by Sia herself, Dua Lipa, and Greg Kurstin.

A recently recorded effort, Sia and Kurstin followed social distancing guidelines as, according to Rolling Stone, Kurstin recorded the keyboard, drums, bass and more from his studio in Los Angeles while Sia recorded her vocals at her studio in Palm Springs. The single also arrive days after Sia remixed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” to create a Tiger King parody for charity.

Following her initial 2016 album, Sia would ring in the holiday season with her 2017 album, Everyday Is Christmas, a thirteen-track effort that featured original music composed by frequent collaborator Kurstin. Since then, Sia’s releases have included sporadic singles including “I’m Still Here,” features with the likes of BTS and the late Mac Miller, and her collaborative album LSD with Labrinth and Diplo.

You can hear “Saved My Life” to watch the video of her performance, which appears at the 59-minute mark.

Sia is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.