Sigrid loves to collaborate — this was clear when she teamed up with Griff for the bombastic “Head On Fire,” and then when she invited King Princess and MØ onto a newer, even bigger version of that track. Now, the Norwegian pop star is linking up with former metalheads Bring Me The Horizon, who recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran, for an inspirational song, “Bad Life.”

Despite its pessimistic title, “Bad Life” is about having strength. The pair have their own verses, describing their struggles and pain, but come together in the chorus to share hope for the future: “Well I know that you’re afraid / Things will always be this way / It’s just a bad day / Not a bad life,” they sing together. Who would’ve guessed the same person who wrote and screamed on 2008’s Suicide Season would be releasing such encouraging, wholesome anthems?

About the song, Sigrid said, “I’m so excited about ‘Bad Life’ being out in the world with the Bring Me boys! We’re really proud of this one, and we hope it can bring some comfort. It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song. And filming the video was an amazing and crazy experience in itself!”

Listen to “Bad Life” above.