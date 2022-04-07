Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid is gearing up for the release of her second album, How To Let Go, due out on May 6th. Last night, she appeared on the Late Late Show With James Corden to perform her latest hit, “It Gets Dark,” and she did it all from an intimate dark/light soundstage, driving home the point of the shimmering track.

“I believe you need to feel the lows in life to feel the highs, and you have to know what sucks to then properly appreciate the good stuff,” Sigrid said in a statement when the track was released last month. “‘It Gets Dark’ is an ode to that. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about a single release before.”

In the Corden performance, you can’t take your eyes off of Sigrid’s matching red vinyl pants and jacket. She bounces from a white room to a dark one, losing herself in the songs lyrics: “And I, I’m moving at the speed of light, I had to go. But now I know, it gets dark so I can see the stars.”

Watch Sigrid’s performance of “It Gets Dark” in the video above.

How To Let Go is out 5/6 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.