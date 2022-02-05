Skrillex has, for the most part, been one of music’s beloved figures. As an early star of the dubstep movement, and a former post-hardcore kid, Sonny Moore has worked with everyone from Diplo to Ellie Goulding, and achieved a lot of success all on his own, but his most recent collaboration has the internet up in arms. Last night, notorious quack “Dr.” Jordan Peterson — whose various, controversial claims have been repeatedly debunked by real scientists and doctors — posted a photo of himself and Skrillex posing together with the caption “Guess who.”

Guess who pic.twitter.com/783rU9U9YR — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 5, 2022

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Skrillex condones everything that Peterson stands for, but it is certainly not the friendship most people would choose to make public. Though Dr. Jordan Peterson was a professor at University Of Toronto up until recently, he retired from the role in January 2022 citing “the appalling ideology of diversity, inclusion and equity” that is “demolishing education and business.” This is from an op-ed he himself wrote, and that is up in the dek, so needless to say it encapsulates his views to a T. So yes, Skrillex fans are pretty unhappy, but some are just here to get the jokes off. Check out some the reactions below.

this is what we call a tragedy https://t.co/i0eIhV9tB4 — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 5, 2022

Remind me to not send Skrillex any dubs lmao https://t.co/APMnBZk4EH — 🚮YEET.the.rich🚮 (@jack_ternion) February 5, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was asking a serious question cuz he doesn’t know who that is https://t.co/5TWBCjvc8o — Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) February 5, 2022

get ready for the most obnoxious people on the planet to act like they love dubstep now https://t.co/Hn4IB6vAqV — Wootmaster 🦓 (@woot_master) February 5, 2022

I’m most surprised by the fact that Skrillex still has that haircut https://t.co/EmYTMpfmIj — Kelen Keller (@KelenKeller38) February 5, 2022

you have got to be fucking joking https://t.co/PRmYIMHEZl — noelle 🤍 FOXY TIME (@_chougie) February 5, 2022

Holy shit the Chainsmokers https://t.co/VgXjB8ao4W — tenshi (@tenshi_exe) February 5, 2022

This is my joker moment https://t.co/aBLBkUtRvx — Colin (@bigmangoober) February 5, 2022

wow i've never seen so much imaginary testosterone in a photo before https://t.co/U7Mg6nFF7E — Lady Gloss (@LadyGloss13) February 5, 2022

This makes me so depressed https://t.co/mqPaCBalFH — Jade ⚧ (@rigbygender) February 5, 2022