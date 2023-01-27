Skrillex has had a record month, releasing a handful of singles from his forthcoming album, including “Rumble” and “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. The latest, which dropped today, finds the DJ working with Bladee on a new song “Real Spring.”

The experimental electronic track combines the production talents of the two artists to create a track that is sure to get fans hyped up, whether you’re heading to a party or just hanging out this weekend.

Per a press release, it’s also received Skrillex’s first music video treatment of 2023. It finds the two artists having a blast while driving around and hitting the club with some seriously cool background lighting.

“The biggest thing that I feel like I never really got to convey was that people thought I popped up overnight – but I’d been making music all my life,” Skrillex told Dazed in 2019. “I’d been playing shows and selling tickets to shows since I was 12 years old, and even before I was 12, I was playing in a backyard band! I’ve been producing music on my laptop since I was 16. So that was the main thing – that people acted like it just happened overnight. My whole life up to that moment was working towards this, but it just happened to be the thing that caught people’s attention.”

Listen to Skrillex and Bladee’s new song “Real Spring” above.