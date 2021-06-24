Skrillex fans have had to wait six years since the producer’s last official album, though he has shared a number of remixes and collaborations in that time with the likes of Justin Bieber, Diplo, Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and more. But the acclaimed beatmaker has recently begun to tease the beginning of a new era of music with a handful of recent singles. Following up on his Four Tet and Starrah collaboration “Butterflies,” Skrillex returns with a haunting visual to accompany the track.

The thumping single provides an eerie atmosphere for the “Butterflies” visual as it follows a close-knit group of ghosts joyfully reuniting and making their way through city streets. Towards the visual’s close, the music cuts out to focus on dialogue between two of the main characters. In the heated exchange, one individual reprimands the other for being unresponsive over text, while the other defends themselves by explaining that they’re struggling with mental health. After a heartwarming embrace, the duo return to moving through their emotive choreography.

The “Butterflies” visual marks Skrillex’s second-released video of the year. It follows his raucous “Too Bizarre” video, which saw the producer returning to his emo roots by throwing a rowdy DIY show featuring Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.

Watch Skrillex’s “Butterflies” video above.

Skrillex is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.