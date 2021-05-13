Earlier this week Skrillex dropped his first new music since 2019, “Butterflies” featuring the almighty Starrah and fellow electronic producer Four Tet. The glitchy, house track was full of glittery vocals from Starrah, and seemed to fit firmly back into the electronic lane, even if the artist born Sonny Moore revamped his old emo project a few years ago, that didn’t seem to be the direction he was going in this year.

Except, wait, maybe it is? On the second new single of the week, “Too Bizarre,” Moore is joined by Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Siiickbrain, an upcoming songwriter, on a track that’s immediately guitar heavy, and a video that kicks off with Sonny grabbing the guitar himself to kick off a basement show. It’s very likely now that we’re going to be getting a whole new record from Skrillex with two new songs and lots of other big names involved. Of the two tracks, this one is the obvious frontrunner, combining Swae’s rap-singing and Siiickbrain’s screaming interlude into one epic piece of chaos. So check out his new punk-rap-leaning song above and keep your ear to the ground for more info on whatever Moore has coming next. Maybe there’s an emo collab coming, too.