Ty Dolla Sign’s animated lyric video for his new song “Ego Death” is an appropriately psychedelic trip, matching perfectly with the song’s blend of driving house, arena rap, and over-the-top drug references. Projecting the lyrics on a field of stars, the imagery sees animated avatars of each of its performers acting out the lyrics and morphing into cartoonish caricatures.

The animated versions of each entertainer capture their personalities as well; Ty looks sanguine and stoned, Kanye is hectic and hyper, and FKA Twigs even does the martial arts that inspired her recent stage performances. Director/animator Emonee LaRussa perfectly captures their essences for an experience that heighten the initial art and feels a lot like imitating Ty’s character in the video.

Unfortunately for fans of Ty, the video still gives no hints to the eventual release dates of any forthcoming projects. His last full-length, Beach House 3, landed in 2017, so he’s definitely due for another sometime soon. Meanwhile, Kanye teased a release date for his own upcoming project, Donda, but deleted the tweet and instead seems to have put his focus on his political-campaign-as-promotional-tour, which has received a less-than-enthusiastic response.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign’s “Ego Death” lyric video above.

