Skrillex has been on a serious roll this year — and doesn’t appear to have any plans to slow down anytime soon. He’s back again this week with a brand new song, “Xena,” that’s a collab with Palestinian performer and composer Nai Barghouti.

Barghouti’s sole vocals open the song before the fierce electronic beat is added as a layer — and then eventually gets an instrumental break to shine. Dark and enthralling, this might be at the top of Skrillex’s teased drops from his upcoming album.

Last month, the producer dropped a collab with Bladee on “Real Spring” and prefaced that with additional songs that featured Fred Again, Flow Dan, Trippie Redd, PinkPantheress, and Bobby Raps.

“People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off,’ rightfully so,” Skrillex shared on Twitter recently. “Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/career.”

“The truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums,” he added. “It we because I was working on myself. For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.”

Listen to Skrillex and Nai Barghouti’s new song “Xena” above.