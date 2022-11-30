Who Are The ‘SNL’ Musical Guests For December?

SZA fans have had December circled since November 12, when she was unveiled as the musical guest for the December 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, which led to the assumption that her long-awaited sophomore album would drop around the same time. SZA confirmed S.O.S. is coming in December and teased the album cover, presumably, today (November 30).

next show! pic.twitter.com/kNsSG8j6h1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

Who is going to have the undesirable task of following SZA on SNL later in December?

The iconic sketch comedy series confirmed its December show schedule yesterday. The December 10 episode will be hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short and feature Brandi Carlile as the musical guest.

“The greatest @nbcsnl of the year!” Carlile posted to Instagram. “I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show.”

Carlile last performed on SNL on October 23, 2021, to complement an episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis. More recently, the six-time Grammy winner joined Sir Elton John to sing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, John’s final US tour performance.

SNL‘s 2022 will wrap on December 17 with Austin Butler hosting and Yeah Yeah Yeahs performing.

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/klMGcGsP6o — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2022

Butler enjoyed a breakout year because of his titular role in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, while Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned to music with Cool It Down, their first album since 2013’s Mosquito. Karen O explained why the band doesn’t perform many live shows, so there’s extra incentive to enjoy Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ second-ever SNL set. (The first came all the way back in 2009.)

It all starts this Saturday, December 3, at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC with host Keke Palmer and SZA.