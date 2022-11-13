sza global 2022
Getty Image
Music

SZA Will Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month, Leading Fans To Believe Her New Album Is On The Way

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Could new music from SZA be on the way? Fans seem to believe her sophomore album could arrive as early as next month. Last month, SZA shared the cinematic visual for “Shirt,” a song she had been teasing for nearly two years. Earlier this week, she shared a new teaser clip for a song titled “PSA.” Last night (November 12), during a commercial break on Saturday Night Live, it was revealed that she is set to perform on December 3.

SZA will be the first musical guest of December, and Keke Palmer will serve as the host for that episode. This marks SZA’s second time performing on SNL, her first being in 2017, in an episode hosted by James Franco.

Since the announcement, fans are speculating that her long-anticipated second album is imminent. They also believe a license plate in the “Shirt” video reading “NO CTRL” and dated for December may be a hint about the album as well.

In a recent interview with Complex, SZA made it clear that she’s not in any rush to put the album out.

“I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my sh*t comes out, it comes out,” she said. “And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me.”

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×