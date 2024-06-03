Here Is Sophie Ellis‐Bextor’s 2024 North American Tour Setlist

Ellis Bextor’s 2024 North American headlining tour kicked off at August Hall in San Francisco, California on May 30. The British star played in San Diego on May 31, and she will next perform at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC on Monday, June 3.

Below is Ellis‐Bextor’s setlist based upon fans’ chronicling on setlist.fm from opening night in San Francisco, and find Ellis-Bextor’s upcoming tour dates here.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor called Uproxx from her European tour bus in March, and the “Murder On The Dancefloor” singer spoke about how excited she was to bring her tour to North America.

“The whole thing is pretty dreamy,” Ellis-Bextor said. “For a while, I’ve had a little cluster of American fans. They’d say ‘Come to America!’ and I was always like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, it feels risky.’ Putting this on sale and seeing people buy tickets is incredible.”