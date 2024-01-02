If you had the misfortune to watch Saltburn with your folks this holiday season, there are two scarring moments: 1) the bathtub scene, and 2) Barry Keoghan’s nude dance to “Murder on the Dancefloor.”

Following a resurgence in popularity for the 2001 song, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor recreated the film’s climax on TikTok. “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year! Xx,” she wrote. Ellis-Bextor is clothed in the video, unlike Keoghan’s Oliver Quick, but she wore Saltburn appropriate antlers.

You can watch the TikTok below.

“It totally felt right,” Keoghan told Entertainment Weekly about the dance scene. “It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah… it was fun.” The Masters of the Air actor added, “The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit, ehhh. But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created.”

This is also how I felt dancing to “Mambo No. 5” at my cousin’s bat mitzvah.

Saltburn is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. But, again, listen to Margot Robbie: don’t watch it with your family.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)