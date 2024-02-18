No matter which side you lean toward in University Music Group and TikTok’s ongoing debate, you can’t deny the social media network’s impact on the industry. Sophie Ellis-Bextor can attest to this. After the singer’s 2001 song, “Murder On The Dancefloor,” was featured in the conclusion of Saltburn, users on the app quickly began using it in their posts.

As the fictional character Oliver Quick (played by Barry Keoghan) showed off his happy feet, folks feverishly tried to recreate the footloose scene, including Ellis-Bextor herself. Today (February 18), Ellis-Bextor brought her best moves to the 2024 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) with a groovy performance of the record.

Although the film’s stars didn’t come out for a shocking moment, on stage, Ellis-Bextor and her army of dancers held it down, showing why the over twenty-year track will never get old.

During an interview with Brisbane Times, Ellis-Bextor shared her feelings about the track’s rise in popularity due to its feature in the film and the scene’s virality on TikTok. “You get very clever people like Emerald Fennell to sort of tap into the cyclical nature of things,” she said. “In the 1990s, we reminisced about the 1970s, the music came back, the fashion came back, and now it feels like people are repeating that with the 2000s. Either way, it’s very fun for me and Natasha [Bedingfield].”

Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s full performance courtesy of the BAFTA Awards below.

https://twitter.com/bafta/status/1759299857959755789?s=12&t=kA6rzf1aevhg8wyuGrxLgg