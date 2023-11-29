Today (November 29) is Spotify Wrapped day, as the world’s leading music streaming platform has unveiled its year-end lists of what artists, songs, albums, and more enjoyed the most streaming activity in 2023. As for what songs were the biggest this year, it depends on where you look.
On the global list, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” wound up on top. If you focus in on just the US, though, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” takes home the crown. SZA crushed it on both lists, and both ranks have her at No. 2 with “Kill Bill.”
Check out the top 10 songs lists for both the world and just the US below, and find more of Spotify’s year-end data here.
Spotify’s Most-Streamed Songs Globally For 2023
1. Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
2. SZA — “Kill Bill”
3. Harry Styles — “As It Was”
4. Jung Kook — “Seven” Feat. Latto
5. Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma — “Ella Baila Sola”
6. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”
7. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
8. Rema and Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
9. Bizarrap and Shakira — “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
10. Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Spotify’s Most-Streamed Songs In The US For 2023
1. Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
2. SZA — “Kill Bill”
3. Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
4. Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma — “Ella Baila Sola”
5. PinkPantheress and Ice Spice — “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”
6. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”
7. Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”
8. Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”
9. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
10. Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
