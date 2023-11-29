Today (November 29) is Spotify Wrapped day, as the world’s leading music streaming platform has unveiled its year-end lists of what artists, songs, albums, and more enjoyed the most streaming activity in 2023. As for what songs were the biggest this year, it depends on where you look.

On the global list, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” wound up on top. If you focus in on just the US, though, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” takes home the crown. SZA crushed it on both lists, and both ranks have her at No. 2 with “Kill Bill.”

Check out the top 10 songs lists for both the world and just the US below, and find more of Spotify’s year-end data here.