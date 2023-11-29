Spotify Wrapped is the perfect way to music fans to end the year: New music releases slow down in the weeks leading up to Christmas, so it’s a good time to reflect on what the past year in music was like. Well, good news: Spotify Wrapped 2023 was unveiled today (November 29). Aside from offering users a look at their own listening habits, Spotify also unveils what artists, songs, albums, and more were the most popular on the platform over the past year.

This year’s top artist shouldn’t be a major surprise: It’s Taylor Swift. Between her two new Taylor’s Version albums (Speak Now and 1989) and The Eras Tour (and all the buzz that created around her catalog in general), Swift was huge in 2023, as she topped both the global and US most-streamed artists charts.

Check out the top 10 artist lists for both the world and just the US below, and find more of Spotify’s year-end data here.