When Will SZA’s ‘SOS’ Deluxe ‘Lana’ Come Out?

It’s been nearly a year since SZA shared her highly anticipated sophomore album, SOS. Since then, the project has dominated the music charts and helped her sweep the awards season, including at the 2023 Billboard and Soul Train Awards. SOS is also predicted to sweep the 2024 Grammy Awards as SZA is the most nominated act of the year. Now that she’s wrapped up her record-setting supporting tour, fans are begging for the album’s deluxe version.

So when will SOS Deluxe album Lana come out? According to SZA’s recent activity on X (formerly Twitter), it will be soon. In a screenshot by Pop Crave, as one fan hypothesized that the project would be released along with a lead single and video in December, SZA seemed to subtly agree by liking the post.

On September 8, SZA revealed details about the album during a private show. “So, the deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album. It’s called ‘Lana.’ It’s seven to ten songs, and it’ll be out this fall,” she said in a video captured by an attendee.

.@sza said the deluxe album is out this fall and it’s basically a new album pic.twitter.com/OGsFRmV3zv — Kristal (@kristalterrell) September 9, 2023

Last month, SZA hinted that the project would get its own intimate mini-tour in the cities that showed the most support during her initial North American stops.