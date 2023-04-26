Here Are The Stagecoach Set Times For 2023

Coachella 2023 has come and gone, so now it’s time for country to take over. Goldenvoice’s other major spring event, Stagecoach, kicks off this weekend, also at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club.

As for who takes the stage when, we’ve rounded up the set times for all three days (April 28, 29, and 30). Check them out below or here. All times are p.m. and PT.