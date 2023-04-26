Here Are The Stagecoach Set Times For 2023

Coachella 2023 has come and gone, so now it’s time for country to take over. Goldenvoice’s other major spring event, Stagecoach, kicks off this weekend, also at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club.
As for who takes the stage when, we’ve rounded up the set times for all three days (April 28, 29, and 30). Check them out below or here. All times are p.m. and PT.
Friday, April 28
- Bella White — 12:10 @ Palomino Stage
- Mackenzie Carpenter — 12:15 @ Mane Stage
- Destinie Lynn — 12:20 @ Horseshoe Stage
- DJ Rick — 12:30 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Tiera Kennedy — 12:50 @ Mane Stage
- The Last Bandoleros — 1:05 @ Palomino Stage
- The Tall Pines — 1:10 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Drake Milligan — 1:25 @ Mane Stage
- Angela Perley — 2 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Seaforth — 2 @ Mane Stage
- Flamin Groovies — 2:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Jackson Dean — 2:35 @ Mane Stage
- Adam Perry Lang & Pat Martin — 3 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Diner — 3 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Tiera Kennedy — 3 @ Bud Light Backyard
- American Aquarium — 3:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Nate Smith — 3:15 @ Mane Stage
- DJ Bad Ash — 3:35 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Caleb Caudle — 4 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Jon Pardi — 4 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Pennywild — 4 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Priscilla Block — 4:15 @ Mane Stage
- Ian Munsick — 4:15 @ Palomino Stage
- Seaforth — 4:45 @ Bud Light Backyard
- She Returns From Way — 5 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Breland — 5:15 @ Mane Stage
- DJ Bad Ash — 5:20 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Sammy Kershaw — 5:20 @ Palomino Stage
- ZZ Top — 5:50 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Franklin Jonas — 6 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Elle King — 6:15 @ Mane Stage
- Flying Mojito Bros — 6:15 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Melissa Etheridge — 6:30 @ Palomino Stage
- Nate Smith — 6:50 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Riley Green — 7:20 @ Mane Stage
- ZZ Top — 7:45 @ Palomino Stage
- Disko Cowboy — 8:15 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Jon Pardi — 8:30 @ Mane Stage
- Luke Bryan — 10 @ Mane Stage
- Girl Talk — 10:30 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Trixie Mattel — 11:20 @ Palomino Stage
Saturday, April 29
- Logan Ledger — 12:10 @ Palomino Stage
- Abbey Cone — 12:15 @ Mane Stage
- DJ 30Rack — 12:30 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Timlightyear Trio — 12:30 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Avery Anna — 12:50 @ Mane Stage
- Tré Burt — 1:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Sweet Nothin’s — 1:10 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Cooper Alan — 1:25 @ Mane Stage
- Leroy From The North — 2 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Restless Road — 2 @ Mane Stage
- JAmie Wyatt — 2:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Lily Rose — 2:35 @ Mane Stage
- Chris Conger & Rashas Jones — 3 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Cooper Alan — 3 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Lole Kirke — 3 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Keb’ Mo’ — 3:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Corey Kent — 3:15 @ Mane Stage
- Luda — 3:35 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Alana Grace — 4 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Kathryn Legendre — 4 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Niko Moon — 4 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Kameron Marlowe — 4:15 @ Mane Stage
- Nikki Lane — 4:15 @ Palomino Stage
- Lily Rose — 4:45 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Holy Neighbors — 5 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Morgan Wade — 5:15 @ Mane Stage
- Luda — 5:20 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Mary Chapin Carpenter — 5:20 @ Palomino Stage
- Old Dominion — 5:50 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Randy Savvy — 6 @ Horsehoe Stage
- Fundido — 6:15 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Niko Moon — 6:15 @ Mane Stage
- Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives — 6:30 @ Palomino Stage
- Corey Kent — 6:50 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Gabby Barrett — 7:20 @ Mane Stage
- Bryan Adams — 7:45 @ Palomino Stage
- Blake Horstmann — 8:15 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Old Dominion — 8:30 @ Mane Stage
- Kane Brown — 9:50 @ Mane Stage
- Dillon Francis — 10:30 @ Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage
- Nelly — 11:20 @ Palomino Stage
Sunday, April 30
- Kaitlin Butts — 12:15 @ Mane Stage
- Nick Shoulders — 12:15 @ Palomino Stage
- Los Rock Angels — 12:20 @ Horseshoe Stage
- DJ Kermie J Rock — 12:30 @ Diplo’s Honkeytonk Stage
- Madeline Edwards — 12:50 @ Mane Stage
- 49 Winchester — 1:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Kapali Long — 1:10 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Pennywild — 1:25 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Tyler Braden — 1:25 @ Mane Stage
- Warren Zeiders — 2 @ Mane Stage
- Kyle Nix And The 38’s — 2 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Sierra Ferrell — 2:05 @ Palomino Stage
- Luke Grimes — 2:35 @ Mane Stage
- Madeline Edwards — 2:55 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Brandon Shepard & Operation BBQ — 3 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Zara Alexandra — 3 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Valerie June — 3:10 @ Palomino Stage
- Bailey Zimmerman — 3:25 @ Mane Stage
- Pennywild — 3:35 @ Bud Light Backyard
- DJ Bad Ash — 4 @ Diplo’s Honkeytonk Stage
- Embla And The Karidotters — 4 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Lainey Wilson & Taylor Sheridan — 4 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Parmalee — 4:20 @ Mane Stage
- Ryan Bingham — 4:20 @ Palomino Stage
- Tyler Braden — 4:45 @ Bud Light Backyard
- Kenny Feidler And The Cowboy Killers — 5 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Lainey Wilson — 5:20 @ Mane Stage
- Turnpike Troubadors — 5:40 @ Palomino Stage
- Bailey Zimmerman — 5:50 @ Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos
- Kaitlin Butts — 6:15 @ Bud Light Backyard
- The Texas Gentlemen — 6:20 @ Horseshoe Stage
- Cheat Codes — 6:30 @ Diplo’s Honkeytonk Stage
- Parker McCollum — 6:40 @ Mane Stage
- Tyler Childers — 7 @ Palomino Stage
- Brooks & Dunn — 8 @ Mane Stage
- Lost Frequencies — 8:30 @ Diplo’s Honkeytonk Stage
- Chris Stapleton — 9:30 @ Mane Stage
- Diplo — 10:55 @ Palomino Stage
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.