For years, when people talked about festival culture in LA, they were talking about Coachella. Though, admittedly, many Angelenos do make the two-plus hour, 120 mile trip out into the desert each spring for the long-running festival, Palm Springs is still not Los Angeles. And while the city has supported a number of pop-up and one-off festivals over the years, for a city as bustling and robust as it is, it hasn’t managed to sustain as robust a festival marketplace as a city like New York or Chicago.

That could all be changing, though, thanks in part to Goldenvoice. Best known nationally for putting on the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, Goldenvoice has been producing concerts in the LA area for over 40 years. They were purchased by events behemoth AEG in 2001, but have somehow managed to still maintain an air of corporate separation and indie cred.

Coming out of the pandemic, Goldenvoice has gone all-in on festivals in the LA area, putting on five in the area immediately surrounding the Rose Bowl. There was Cruel World, which took place in mid-May and highlighted ‘80s and ‘90s goth and mod powerhouses like Bauhaus, Morrissey, and Devo. The following weekend, the company popped up Just Like Heaven, which focused on what it called “era-defining” indie rock, like The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., Bloc Party, and more. Palomino launches July 9, bringing the vibe of LA’s legendary country music haven the Palomino Club to the region with acts like Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves, and in August, the Rose Bowl will host both the returning Head In The Clouds festival, which self-describes as a fest focused on “amplifying Asian art and culture,” and This Ain’t No Picnic, which revisits the feel and vibe of an indie rock fest Goldenvoice first threw back in the late ‘90s.

To get a better handle on what these fests could mean for Los Angeles and for the festival marketplace at large, Uproxx talked to three Goldenvoice festival bookers about the company’s push into what seems to be a more niche festival space: Stacey Vee, who snags acts for Stagecoach and Palomino, Jenn Yacoubian, who co-books This Ain’t No Picnic with Vee, and Ellen Lu, who puts together Head In The Clouds.

Vee says that Goldenvoice’s sudden expansion into LA festivals came in part because of the company’s reaction to the pandemic. When staffers at the company would meet to chat about the company’s future, they’d always end up circling back to the company’s past and present, as well. She says the group was attracted to “recognizing some of the company’s big wins and the special things that we’ve done in the past,” including festivals like This Ain’t No Picnic.

The pandemic helped launch the expansion in other ways, too. Yacoubian says that, during lockdown, she and Vee would go on semi-weekly runs around the Rose Bowl just to catch up. They ended up falling in love with the site, which Goldenvoice had used before, but hadn’t really latched onto wholeheartedly. “It feels very unique for a festival setting in LA, because those have typically been a bit more urban, like in parking lots or in other areas,” she says. “This one’s totally grass, which I haven’t really seen in LA before — especially with shade — and there are all these really wonderful views and amenities.”

That setting, the Brookside Golf Club, also helped determine the fests the company decided to pursue, in a way. “This Ain’t No Picnic was a precursor to the early days of Coachella, and it was really edgy and innovative,” says Vee, who called the original fest “a beautiful day in a beautiful park.”

Pasadena is also part of the San Gabriel Valley, which holds one of the largest concentrations of Asian communities in the States. Goldenvoice teamed with 88rising to put Head In The Clouds at the Golf Club in 2021, and the fest was such a success they decided to bring it back again, all while pushing even more into where they think the event’s strengths are. The fest is once again teaming up with the 626 Night Market to curate its food. “It felt like it would be a miss to not bring” the Night Market back, Lu says, noting that treats from all over the Asian diaspora will be available, from Japanese food to Balinese fare.