Here Are The Stagecoach Set Times For 2024

Coachella has come and gone, but now it is time for Goldenvoice’s country equivalent, Stagecoach, to take over. This year’s festival runs from April 26 to 28, so if you’re looking to check that out this weekend, here’s what to know about who’s performing when.

Stagecoach Set Times For Friday, April 26

On the T-Mobile Mane Stage, you’ll see Hailie Whitters at 5:30 (all times p.m. and PT), Elle King at 6:40, Jelly Roll at 8:10, and Eric Church at 9:30. The Palomino Stage will host Paul Cuthen at 4:50, Carin León at 6, Dwight Yoakam at 7:20, and Nickelback at 11:10. Diplo’s Honkytonk will have Cheat Codes at 5, Dillon Francis at 6, and DJ Famous Dave at 9.

Stagecoach Set Times For Saturday, April 27

The T-Mobile stage will host Ernest at 5:20, Willie Nelson & Family at 6:35, Post Malone at 8:15, and Miranda Lambert at 9:30. On the Palomino Stage, there’s Trampled By Turtles at 3:35, Luke Grimes at 4:45, Charley Crockett at 5:50, Leon Bridges at 7:25, and Diplo at 11. Over at Diplo’s Honkeytonk will be The Chainsmokers at 5:45, Brandi Cyrus at 6:30, Backwoods Barbie at 7:45, and DJ Rick Dominguez at 9.