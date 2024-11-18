Stray Kids is bringing the dominATE World Tour to North America, South America, and Europe. The K-pop group announced 20 additional dates to the global trek, which kicked off in Asia in August and extends to 2025, including stops in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico City, and France.

Fans in the US and Canada can register for pre-sale tickets for the dominATE World Tour now. The artist presale begins on Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. local time, followed by a general sale on Friday, November 22, at 3 p.m. local time. You can find more information here.

You can see the full dates below.