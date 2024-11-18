Stray Kids is bringing the dominATE World Tour to North America, South America, and Europe. The K-pop group announced 20 additional dates to the global trek, which kicked off in Asia in August and extends to 2025, including stops in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico City, and France.
Fans in the US and Canada can register for pre-sale tickets for the dominATE World Tour now. The artist presale begins on Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. local time, followed by a general sale on Friday, November 22, at 3 p.m. local time. You can find more information here.
You can see the full dates below.
Stray Kids’ 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: dominATE World Tour
11/23/2024 — Bulacan @ Philippine Arena
11/29/2024 — Macau @ Galaxy Arena
11/30/2024 — Macau @ Galaxy Arena
12/05/2024 — Osaka @ Kyocera Dome
12/07/2024 — Osaka @ Kyocera Dome
12/08/2024 — Osaka @ Kyocera Dome
12/14/2024 — Bangkok @ National Stadium
12/21/2024 — Jakarta @ Indonesia Arena, GBK
01/18/2025 — Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld-Arena
01/19/2025 — Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld-Arena
03/28/2025 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
04/01/2025 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos
04/05/2025 — São Paulo, BRl @ Estádio MorumBIS
04/09/2025 — Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos
04/12/2025 — Mexico City, MMX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/24/2025 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
05/28/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
06/06/2025 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
06/10/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
06/14/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/18/2025 — New York City, NY @ Citi Field
06/23/2025 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
06/26/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/29/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
07/11/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/15/2025 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/18/2025 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/22/2025 — Madrid, SP @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/26/2025 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France